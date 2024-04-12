Saskatoon police respond to multiple bear spray incidents

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) says it responded to multiple calls for service about bear spray incidents on Thursday.

In the early morning hours, police responded to a report of a bear spray discharge at a residence in the 300 block of Fairmont Drive. According to a statement, the bear spray was discharged through an open window by an unknown person.

“Upon arrival, two adults and four children who had self-evacuated the residence were found to be experiencing mild symptoms consistent with exposure to bear spray; they did not require medical attention,” police stated.

Members of the Saskatoon Fire Department also responded and ventilated the residence before the family was able to enter again. Police stated they were unable to locate any suspects in the incident.

The second incident occurred around 10 a.m., when officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Avenue T South for a report of an injured person.

“Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from the effects of bear spray,” the release read. “Further investigation led to identifying the man as being wanted on a Canada-wide warrant; he was arrested without incident before being transported to hospital by Medavie Health Services West for further treatment.”

Police stated that no suspects were found.

The last incident occurred around 4 p.m., when police responded to a residence in the 3300 block of Centennial Drive for a report of a man who had been bear-sprayed.

“Investigation found that three youth males attended to the residence to confront an occupant that resided there; however, the man that answered the door was not the occupant the youth intended to confront,” police stated. “Following a verbal exchange, the youth discharged bear spray in the victim’s face and fled the area.”

Police arrested a 13-year-old boy at a residence in the 100 block of Haviland Crescent. He has been charged with assault with a weapon.

SPS stated there is no information to suggest that the three incidents are related in any way.