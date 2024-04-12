Guelph man charged with attempted murder after woman attacked: police

See more sharing options

Guelph police say one man faces attempted murder charges after a woman was attacked outside of a home.

Shortly before noon on Thursday, police say officers responded to a disturbance outside a home in the area of William Street and Cassino Avenue.

Police said a woman in her 50s was attacked in the driveway by a man, who repeatedly hit her in the head with an object.

Two other adults were at the home and tried to get involved but they sustained injuries as well.

One of them ultimately restrained the man until police arrived moments later.

Investigators said all four people know one another.

The woman suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A 69-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder, assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm, among other offences.

He was held for a bail hearing on Friday.