Man charged after gun fired at police on Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation: RCMP

Police arrested and charged a 24-year-old man after a gun was fired at officers on the Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation.

The incident occurred on Wednesday morning when Saskatchewan RCMP’s Prince Albert warrant enforcement and suppression team (WEST) was working to locate and arrest 42-year-old Prentice Bowman, who was wanted on multiple warrants from Ahtahkakoop RCMP.

“The warrants were related to incidents over the past four months, including uttering threats, assault with a weapon, and other firearms related offences,” police stated. “Prince Albert WEST observed two adult males walking in a residential area on Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation. The one adult male was identified as Prentice Bowman.”

When police attempted to arrest Bowman, a second man discharged a firearm at the officers.

“One officer then returned fire. Neither the police officers or suspects reported physical injuries,” police stated. “Prentice Bowman was arrested at the scene. The second adult male fled the scene.”

According to the release, Saskatchewan RCMP’s Ahtahkakoop Detachment, Prince Albert WEST, the critical incident response team, police dog services, the crime reduction team and Saskatoon Police Service air services assisted in locating the suspect.

Later that afternoon, he was found nearby on Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation and police said they located and seized a firearm and ammunition.

Saskatchewan RCMP’s Prince Albert general investigation section (GIS) took over the investigation and will continue to investigate with the assistance of Prince Albert WEST and the Prince Albert forensic identification section.

Police have charged Sheldon Badger, 24, with attempted murder, two counts of possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order and possession of a firearm without a licence.

The accused appeared in court on Thursday and remains in custody. Police stated Badger’s next court appearance is scheduled for Friday at Prince Albert provincial court.

Police stated that Bowman remains in custody on warrants and no charges are being considered in relation to this incident.