Canada

Police identify 2 people killed in Saint John encampment fire

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted April 12, 2024 8:34 am
1 min read
Calls for change after 2 more N.B. encampment fire deaths
Two people are dead following a fire at a tent encampment in Saint John. It’s the second fatal encampment fire in a little more than three months – prompting calls for more permanent solutions to help get people off the street. Nathalie Sturgeon has more – Mar 26, 2024
Police in Saint John, N.B., have identified the two people killed in a fire at a tent encampment last month.

In a release Friday, the Saint John Police Force said the victims were 35-year-old Jonathan Calhoun and 33-year-old Raeanne Tyler.

“The Saint John Police, in cooperation with the Saint John Fire Department and Coroner’s Office continue to investigate the circumstances that led to their death,” the release said.

On March 25, emergency crews responded to a fire at a tent near the 100-block of Paradise Row around 3:41 p.m.

“After the fire was extinguished, two individuals were located deceased,” Saint John Police wrote in a release at the time.

A fire in January at a nearby encampment on the same street claimed the life of Evan McCarthur, 44. 

