Police identify 2 people killed in Saint John encampment fire

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police in Saint John, N.B., have identified the two people killed in a fire at a tent encampment last month.

In a release Friday, the Saint John Police Force said the victims were 35-year-old Jonathan Calhoun and 33-year-old Raeanne Tyler.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“The Saint John Police, in cooperation with the Saint John Fire Department and Coroner’s Office continue to investigate the circumstances that led to their death,” the release said.

On March 25, emergency crews responded to a fire at a tent near the 100-block of Paradise Row around 3:41 p.m.

“After the fire was extinguished, two individuals were located deceased,” Saint John Police wrote in a release at the time.

A fire in January at a nearby encampment on the same street claimed the life of Evan McCarthur, 44.