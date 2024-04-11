Menu

Fire
Headline link
Fire

RCMP investigate fire that torched several vehicles in Burnaby

By Mateo Muego Global News
Posted April 11, 2024 8:34 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Fire involving several cars under investigation by Burnaby RCMP'
Fire involving several cars under investigation by Burnaby RCMP
Burnaby RCMP are investigating a fire overnight that involved several cars, including a 1980s Corvette. Police were initially called to the 3700 block of Fir Street near Boundary around 4:30 Thursday morning for reports of a car fire.
Police are investigating the cause of a fire that engulfed two vehicles in Burnaby.

Burnaby RCMP were alerted of a car fire on the 3700 block of Fir Street at around 4:20 a.m.

When the Burnaby Fire Department arrived, two cars were on fire. Firefighters were able to put out the fire safely and no one was injured.

A third car was also damaged from the blaze but had not been engulfed by the flames like the other vehicles.

One of the cars involved in the fire was a Corvette from the 1980s.

The cause of the fires is unknown. RCMP is asking for anyone who witnessed the fire or has footage of the incident to aid them in their investigation.

