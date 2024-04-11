Menu

Lifestyle

RCMP’s ‘Name the Foal’ contest to name new police horses now open for entries

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted April 11, 2024 7:04 pm
The RCMP Musical Ride Breeding Program is one of the largest licensed Hanoverian breeders in Canada.
The RCMP is inviting Canadian children to take part in its Name the Foal contest to name some newborn horses that could one day be part of the world-famous Musical Ride.
The young horses could one day be part of the world famous Musical Ride — but first, they need names.

The horses were born recently at a farm in Ontario that breeds horses for the RCMP.

Now, the Mounties are inviting children from across the country to help give them names by submitting potential names on the RCMP’s Name the Foal contest page.

The RCMP ise inviting children to enter its 'Name the Foal' contest to help select up to 10 names for recently born horses that could one day be part of the world famous Musical Ride.
The RCMP is inviting children to enter its 'Name the Foal' contest to help name up to 10 young horses that could one day be part of the world famous Musical Ride.

Up to 12 names will be chosen, but the entries must meet several criteria.

The RCMP says they must all begin with the letter “A” and only children aged 14 years and younger, along with school classes, are eligible to enter.

The RCMP is asking children to help name up to 10 young horses recently born in Ontario that could one day be part of the world famous Musical Ride.
The RCMP is asking children to help name up to 10 young horses recently born in Ontario that could one day be part of the world famous Musical Ride.

The contest closes on April 26.

The RCMP Musical Ride, which has been performing since 1876, has also been breeding its own horses since 1939.

The young horses will spend the first three years of their lives at the world-renowned Packenham breeding farm in Ontario, home to one of the largest licensed Hanoverian breeders in Canada.

The RCMP says up to 10 names are needed for some recently born horses, so its asking children to submit names to its Name the Foal contest.
The RCMP says up to 10 names are needed for some recently born horses, so its asking children to submit names to its 'Name the Foal' contest.

The horses used by the RCMP Musical Ride are so famous that, in 1969, one of them, named Burmese, was presented to Queen Elizabeth II and he quickly became her favourite.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

