RCMP’s ‘Name the Foal’ contest to name new police horses now open for entries

The young horses could one day be part of the world famous Musical Ride — but first, they need names.

The horses were born recently at a farm in Ontario that breeds horses for the RCMP.

Now, the Mounties are inviting children from across the country to help give them names by submitting potential names on the RCMP’s Name the Foal contest page.

Up to 12 names will be chosen, but the entries must meet several criteria.

The RCMP says they must all begin with the letter “A” and only children aged 14 years and younger, along with school classes, are eligible to enter.

The contest closes on April 26.

The RCMP Musical Ride, which has been performing since 1876, has also been breeding its own horses since 1939.

The young horses will spend the first three years of their lives at the world-renowned Packenham breeding farm in Ontario, home to one of the largest licensed Hanoverian breeders in Canada.

The horses used by the RCMP Musical Ride are so famous that, in 1969, one of them, named Burmese, was presented to Queen Elizabeth II and he quickly became her favourite.