Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspect’s ‘notable’ clothing leads to arrest in rash of break-ins: Kingston police

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted April 11, 2024 5:28 pm
1 min read
Shoulder patch on a Kingston Police Uniform View image in full screen
Kingston police say a suspect arrested after 56 vehicles were broken into at a west-end apartment this week is also responsible for an array of break-ins at apartment buildings across the city over the last four months. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Kingston police say “notable” fashion choices helped nab a suspect wanted in connection with multiple break and enters and thefts at apartment buildings throughout the city.

Police began their most recent investigation after 56 vehicles were broken into in the underground parking lot of an apartment building at 1000 Old Mill Rd. early Tuesday.

Investigators say images of the suspect caught on security cameras were distributed among officers in the hope the man — who they say was wearing “notable articles of clothing” in the footage — could be identified.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Later the same day police say officers arrested a man wanted on an outstanding warrant who was found riding a bicycle in the parking lot of an apartment building on Leroy Grant Drive.

Police say the man was found to be in possession of clothing matching the suspect’s notable garb from the Old Mill Road break-ins.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Detectives say further investigation found the same suspect is responsible for a wide array of break and enters, thefts and acts of mischief at other apartment buildings throughout the city over the last four months.

A 44-year-old man from Kingston is charged with three counts of break and enter with intent, possession of a break-in instrument, mischief over $5,000 and two counts of mischief under $5,000.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices