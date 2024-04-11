Suspect’s ‘notable’ clothing leads to arrest in rash of break-ins: Kingston police

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police say “notable” fashion choices helped nab a suspect wanted in connection with multiple break and enters and thefts at apartment buildings throughout the city.

Police began their most recent investigation after 56 vehicles were broken into in the underground parking lot of an apartment building at 1000 Old Mill Rd. early Tuesday.

Investigators say images of the suspect caught on security cameras were distributed among officers in the hope the man — who they say was wearing “notable articles of clothing” in the footage — could be identified.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Later the same day police say officers arrested a man wanted on an outstanding warrant who was found riding a bicycle in the parking lot of an apartment building on Leroy Grant Drive.

Police say the man was found to be in possession of clothing matching the suspect’s notable garb from the Old Mill Road break-ins.

Story continues below advertisement

Detectives say further investigation found the same suspect is responsible for a wide array of break and enters, thefts and acts of mischief at other apartment buildings throughout the city over the last four months.

A 44-year-old man from Kingston is charged with three counts of break and enter with intent, possession of a break-in instrument, mischief over $5,000 and two counts of mischief under $5,000.