Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Abbotsford gang police upping presence at local establishments

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted April 11, 2024 4:18 pm
1 min read
An Abbotsford police vehicle is seen in an undated file photo.
An Abbotsford police vehicle is seen in an undated file photo. Abbotsford Police Department
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Abbotsford, B.C.’s gang crime unit is stepping up its presence around the city in what the police department is calling a proactive initiative.

The unit will be regularly visiting establishments to keep the peace and to increase its visibility to the community.

“We want to ensure the safety of patrons as well as staff in our local establishments,” AbbyPD’s Const. Artur Stele said.

“(We) want to make it known that Abbotsford is not a community that tolerates gang crime and the presence of it at our establishments, roads and neighbourhoods.”

Click to play video: 'Victoria police chief warns about gang recruitment'
Victoria police chief warns about gang recruitment

Stele said the unit will work in conjunction with industry staff around the city, especially in hot-spot areas that gang members are known to frequent.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

There is a bylaw in Abbotsford that allows police to remove suspected gang members from establishments, but Stele said it will work on a case-by-case basis.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police will also be checking for underage drinking and stopping drivers who are under the influence.

Click to play video: 'Shots fired in quiet Langley neighbourhood leaves community on edge'
Shots fired in quiet Langley neighbourhood leaves community on edge

 

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices