Abbotsford gang police upping presence at local establishments

Abbotsford, B.C.’s gang crime unit is stepping up its presence around the city in what the police department is calling a proactive initiative.

The unit will be regularly visiting establishments to keep the peace and to increase its visibility to the community.

“We want to ensure the safety of patrons as well as staff in our local establishments,” AbbyPD’s Const. Artur Stele said.

“(We) want to make it known that Abbotsford is not a community that tolerates gang crime and the presence of it at our establishments, roads and neighbourhoods.”

Stele said the unit will work in conjunction with industry staff around the city, especially in hot-spot areas that gang members are known to frequent.

There is a bylaw in Abbotsford that allows police to remove suspected gang members from establishments, but Stele said it will work on a case-by-case basis.

Police will also be checking for underage drinking and stopping drivers who are under the influence.