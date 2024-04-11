RCMP investigation leads to drug bust in Manitoba, 4 behind bars

Send this page to someone via email

A Manitoba RCMP drug trafficking investigation called Project Distance has put four people behind bars, including two from Ontario.

On April 4, Mounties said, four search warrants were executed, turning up over $250,000 in cash in a Winnipeg hotel room, six kilograms of cocaine in a vehicle, one kilogram of the drug at a home in Selkirk and a “small amount” of it in a second vehicle.

The drugs were believed to be en route to Selkirk and Brokenhead Ojibway Nation, officers said.

“This is a significant seizure of drugs that will now not hit the streets in our communities as the seizure from the Selkirk residence alone removes between 1000 one gram to 2000 (half) gram transactions,” said Supt. John Duff, East District commander for the Manitoba RCMP.

Police said a 41- and a 33-year-old from two places in Ontario were arrested, along with two others from Brokenhead. All face drug trafficking charges.

The Winnipeg Police Service and the Ontario Provincial Police had a hand to play in the arrests and seizures, RCMP said.

“Drugs continue to impact our community and these results are a step in the right direction of addressing the issue. Our leadership is committed to making our community a safer place,” Brokenhead Ojibway Nation Chief Gordon Bluesky said.

RCMP continue to investigate.