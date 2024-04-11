Warning issued after scammers posing as cops defraud New Westminster senior

Send this page to someone via email

Police in New Westminster, B.C., have issued a warning about a group of criminals posing as law enforcement as part of a fraud scam.

In a Thursday media release, investigators said multiple people posed as New Westminster police officers when speaking with a senior at her home.

The fraudsters manipulated the woman into giving them several credit and debit cards, which they then used to make purchases, police said.

“This is deplorable criminal activity targeting vulnerable people who badly need their hard-earned savings and pension income by exploiting their trust of the police,” New Westminster police Sgt. Andrew Leaver said in the release. “I’d like to speak to these criminals directly. You should turn yourself in today.”

Police are still in the process of conducting interviews and looking for video footage of the suspects.

In the meantime, investigators are urging the public to speak with family and friends to warn them about the scam.

If someone claiming to be a New Westminster police officer turns up at people’s door, they’re also asking the public to call 911 to verify that the officers are legitimate.

Anyone with information is asked to call New Westminster police at 604-525-5411.