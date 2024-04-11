Menu

Crime

Warning issued after scammers posing as cops defraud New Westminster senior

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 11, 2024 3:18 pm
1 min read
A New Westminster police officer is seen in this undated photo. View image in full screen
A New Westminster police officer is seen in this undated photo. New Westminster police
Police in New Westminster, B.C., have issued a warning about a group of criminals posing as law enforcement as part of a fraud scam.

In a Thursday media release, investigators said multiple people posed as New Westminster police officers when speaking with a senior at her home.

The fraudsters manipulated the woman into giving them several credit and debit cards, which they then used to make purchases, police said.

Click to play video: '7 year sentence for man who dressed as cop in Vancouver home invasion'
7 year sentence for man who dressed as cop in Vancouver home invasion

“This is deplorable criminal activity targeting vulnerable people who badly need their hard-earned savings and pension income by exploiting their trust of the police,” New Westminster police Sgt. Andrew Leaver said in the release. “I’d like to speak to these criminals directly. You should turn yourself in today.”

Police are still in the process of conducting interviews and looking for video footage of the suspects.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

In the meantime, investigators are urging the public to speak with family and friends to warn them about the scam.

If someone claiming to be a New Westminster police officer turns up at people’s door, they’re also asking the public to call 911 to verify that the officers are legitimate.

Anyone with information is asked to call New Westminster police at 604-525-5411.

