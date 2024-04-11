B.C. bookkeeper charged with defrauding non-profit of more than $1.7M

Send this page to someone via email

Victoria police say a woman has been charged after being accused of defrauding a non-profit organization where she worked as a bookkeeper.

In December 2023, officers from Victoria’s major crime unit arrested Galyna Kulykova. Charges of fraud over $5,000, theft over $5,000 and falsifying documents were sworn last week.

On Dec. 6, 2023, patrol officers received a report from a non-profit that a scheduled audit revealed that Kulykova had been wiring money from the organization to her personal accounts since earlier in the year.

With assistance from the RCMP police liaison officer based at the Canadian Embassy in Turkey, Nanaimo RCMP, the Canada Border Services Agency and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency, Victoria police officers found and arrested Kulykova at the Vancouver International Airport while she was returning to Canada.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police confirmed she has since been released with conditions, pending a future court date.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m proud of the officers involved for their prompt investigative work and coordination with other agencies to make this arrest and recover funds,” VicPD Chief Del Manak said in a release.

“This is a clear example of how our efforts put money back into the hands of citizens and businesses in Victoria and Esquimalt.”

0:43 Victoria police release video of senior assault

Victoria police said that so far, investigators have identified more than $1.7 million in stolen funds and have recovered approximately $900,000, with additional work ongoing to recover the full amount, much of which was used to purchase various assets, including gold, cryptocurrency and a new vehicle.

Investigators believe there may be additional organizations that may have also been defrauded by Kulykova and are asking for any potential victims, or those with additional information, to call the E-Comm Report Desk at (250) 995-7654 ext. 1 and reference file number 23-45435.

Story continues below advertisement

To report something anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or submit a tip online at Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers.