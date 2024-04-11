Menu

Crime

Suspected Vancouver purse snatcher caught on security camera

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 11, 2024 4:15 pm
1 min read
Vancouver police have released video of a suspect in a purse-snatching incident from last month. On March 15, a 31-year-old woman was followed for several blocks near East 1st and Renfrew by a man she didn’t know.
Vancouver police want the public’s help to find a suspected purse-snatcher who is a suspect in several robberies and attempted robberies of women throughout the city.

“Through our investigation, we have obtained clear video and pictures of the suspect, and we’re asking anyone who knows him to come forward,” Const. Tania Visintin said in a press release.

Police said a 47-year-old woman was approached from behind while walking near Pender and Hamilton streets around 6 p.m. on Feb. 5 by a man who tried to rip her bag off her arm.

The woman fell to the ground but was able to keep her bag, police said, and the suspect ran away.

Three weeks later, on March 15 around 7:30 p.m., police said a 31-year-old woman was followed for several blocks near East 1st Avenue and Renfrew Street by an unknown man.

As this man got closer to her police said he approached her from behind and used a large knife to cut her purse strap. He was able to run away with the purse.

Vancouver police said investigators have security video from a bus and a building that shows the suspect on March 15.

Police confirmed they are looking for a man who is 25 to 35 years old with a medium build. He has dark hair, a dark moustache and a beard.  He was wearing a dark-coloured Nike sweatsuit, black and white runners and a Toronto Raptors ball cap on March 15.

Investigators are looking into possible links to other unsolved purse-snatchings.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 604-717-0610.

