Charges laid after no-parking sign used in Belleville assault, police say

Two people have been charged after police say a traffic sign was used in an assault at a Belleville home Wednesday.
Police were called to a disturbance at a home in the city’s west end around 10:15 p.m.
Investigators say a man was trying to hit people while swinging a no-parking sign.
They say responding officers were told a second suspect had brandished a knife during the alleged assault.
One victim was taken to hospital with minor injuries, police said in a media release Thursday.
A 37-year-old man and a 25-year-old man are facing assault charges.
Belleville police are continuing to investigate and anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Const. Stein at 613-966-0882 x4191 or cstein@bellevilleps.ca.
