North York man charged after allegedly firing gun at Kingston home

Gunfire inside a home in Kingston’s west end has led to charges against a man from North York.

Police were called to Crossfield Avenue around 2:45 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators say the alleged shooter, who had previously been in a relationship with the victim, had shown up unannounced and entered the home without permission.

Once inside, police say the suspect began arguing with his former partner in the home’s basement.

They say a relative of the victim tried to intervene when the suspect allegedly pulled out a gun and pointed it at the relative’s head.

Police say as the accused was leaving he fired the gun towards his former partner, but missed, hitting a door near the relative instead.

No one was injured and the suspect took off on foot.

Police flooded the area but said efforts to track down the suspect were not immediately successful.

A suspect was ultimately arrested after police executed a search warrant at a home near Parkway and Princess Street later in the day Sunday.

Investigators say two loaded handguns were seized from the home at the time of the man’s arrest.

Janai Jean, 23, is facing a list of charges including two counts of pointing a firearm, two counts of uttering threats to cause bodily harm and one count of discharging a firearm in a dwelling house while being reckless to others.