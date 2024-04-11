Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

North York man charged after allegedly firing gun at Kingston home

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted April 11, 2024 12:04 pm
1 min read
Kingston police are seeking a higher spending increase in 2023 to hire extra officers. View image in full screen
A 23-year-old man from North York has been charged after police say a gun was fired in a west end Kingston home early Sunday. CKWS TV
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Gunfire inside a home in Kingston’s west end has led to charges against a man from North York.

Police were called to Crossfield Avenue around 2:45 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators say the alleged shooter, who had previously been in a relationship with the victim, had shown up unannounced and entered the home without permission.

Once inside, police say the suspect began arguing with his former partner in the home’s basement.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

They say a relative of the victim tried to intervene when the suspect allegedly pulled out a gun and pointed it at the relative’s head.

Police say as the accused was leaving he fired the gun towards his former partner, but missed, hitting a door near the relative instead.

No one was injured and the suspect took off on foot.

Story continues below advertisement

Police flooded the area but said efforts to track down the suspect were not immediately successful.

Trending Now

A suspect was ultimately arrested after police executed a search warrant at a home near Parkway and Princess Street later in the day Sunday.

Investigators say two loaded handguns were seized from the home at the time of the man’s arrest.

Janai Jean, 23, is facing a list of charges including two counts of pointing a firearm, two counts of uttering threats to cause bodily harm and one count of discharging a firearm in a dwelling house while being reckless to others.

 

 

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices