Crime

Winnipeg cops arrest carjacking suspects, one only 15 years old

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 11, 2024 11:01 am
1 min read
A Winnipeg police vehicle. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police vehicle. Shane Gibson/Global News
An adult woman and a teenage girl have been charged with robbery after a carjacking was reported Tuesday afternoon in a Sterling Lyon Parkway lot, Winnipeg police say.

According to police, two suspects approached a vehicle in the parking lot just after 5 p.m., pulled a 52-year-old woman out of the car, and assaulted her.

Officers spotted a woman trying to flee and arrested her. The second suspect, 15, was picked up by police the next day on Taylor Avenue.

Police said the duo are also suspected in an another incident shortly before the carjacking, in which they allegedly assaulted a 77-year-old man and unsuccessfully tried to pull him from his vehicle.

Both victims suffered minor injuries, and the suspects have each been charged with two counts of robbery.

Winnipeg police believe number of incidents like carjacking likely to climb
