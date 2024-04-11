Menu

Crime

10-year-old girls approached by Guelph woman, offered bikes, police say

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted April 11, 2024 10:35 am
1 min read
Guelph police say the woman told the three girls they were pretty and told them she had bicycles for them to play with in her backyard.
Guelph police say a woman is being sought after three young girls were approached and offered bicycles.

Just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday, three 10-year-olds were walking in the area of Delaware Avenue and Mohawk Drive.

Police said a woman went up to the children, told them they were pretty, and she had new bikes for them to play with in her backyard while pointing across the street.

Investigators said the woman followed the kids as they went to one of the girl’s houses.

The woman is said to be around 30 years old, tall and thin with blonde hair in a tight bun.

Police said she also has missing teeth and a birthmark or tattoo over her right eye.

She wore a dress or sweater and covered her eyes with her hands while she spoke.

