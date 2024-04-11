10-year-old girls approached by Guelph woman, offered bikes, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a woman is being sought after three young girls were approached and offered bicycles.

Just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday, three 10-year-olds were walking in the area of Delaware Avenue and Mohawk Drive.

Police said a woman went up to the children, told them they were pretty, and she had new bikes for them to play with in her backyard while pointing across the street.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Investigators said the woman followed the kids as they went to one of the girl’s houses.

The woman is said to be around 30 years old, tall and thin with blonde hair in a tight bun.

Police said she also has missing teeth and a birthmark or tattoo over her right eye.

Story continues below advertisement

She wore a dress or sweater and covered her eyes with her hands while she spoke.