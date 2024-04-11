Woman stabbed while waiting for bus at River and Osborne, Winnipeg police say

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say a woman is recovering after being stabbed and punched in the face while waiting for a bus.

Officers were called to the area of Osborne Street and River Avenue around 7 p.m. Monday, where they allege a 48-year-old man got into a verbal argument with the woman, before it escalated into violence as he tried to take a bag she was holding.

The victim managed to safely board a bus and call police, who found the man nearby, armed with a knife, and arrested him.

The man has been charged with robbery, assault with a weapon, unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon, and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

Police said he was released on an undertaking.

Major crimes investigators ask anyone with information to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

