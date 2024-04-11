Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman stabbed while waiting for bus at River and Osborne, Winnipeg police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 11, 2024 9:55 am
1 min read
A Winnipeg Transit bus. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg Transit bus. Randall Paull/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Winnipeg police say a woman is recovering after being stabbed and punched in the face while waiting for a bus.

Officers were called to the area of Osborne Street and River Avenue around 7 p.m. Monday, where they allege a 48-year-old man got into a verbal argument with the woman, before it escalated into violence as he tried to take a bag she was holding.

The victim managed to safely board a bus and call police, who found the man nearby, armed with a knife, and arrested him.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The man has been charged with robbery, assault with a weapon, unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon, and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

Police said he was released on an undertaking.

Major crimes investigators ask anyone with information to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Police launch probe after man stabbed on Winnipeg transit'
Police launch probe after man stabbed on Winnipeg transit
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices