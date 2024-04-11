Menu

Fire

Man sustains ‘serious burn injuries’ in Calgary apartment fire

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted April 11, 2024 9:29 am
1 min read
A man was taken to hospital with what the Calgary Fire Department says were "serious burn injuries" after a fire broke out at an apartment building in the Coventry Hills community late Wednesday night. View image in full screen
A man was taken to hospital with what the Calgary Fire Department says were "serious burn injuries" after a fire broke out at an apartment building in the Coventry Hills community late Wednesday night. COURTESY: Brad Nowosad
A man was taken to hospital with what the Calgary Fire Department says were “serious burn injuries” after a fire broke out at an apartment building in the Coventry Hills community on Wednesday night.

In a news release, the CFD said firefighters were called to a four-storey apartment building in the 100 block of Country Village Park Northeast at about 11:15 p.m.

Crews saw smoke coming from a second-floor window.

“Firefighters encountered heavy smoke in the unit of origin and operating fire sprinklers,” the fire department said. “Fire crews searched the apartment and located one occupant in a bedroom.”

A man was taken to hospital with what the Calgary Fire Department says were "serious burn injuries" after a fire broke out at an apartment building in the Coventry Hills community late Wednesday night. View image in full screen
A man was taken to hospital with what the Calgary Fire Department says were “serious burn injuries” after a fire broke out at an apartment building in the Coventry Hills community late Wednesday night. Supplied to Global News

The injured man was the only person in the apartment but more than 60 residential units in the complex were evacuated.

“Damage was significant in the apartment of origin from both smoke and water,” the CFD said. “The apartment below received water damage and the adjacent apartments had minor smoke damage.”

The fire department said people forced to leave apartments that were not damaged Wednesday night have since been allowed to return.

The CFD said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

