Police ask for public’s help after home robbed in Opaskwayak Cree Nation, Man.

The Manitoba First Nations Police Service is calling on the public to help find two suspects after a home was robbed in Opaskwayak Cree Nation.

On Sunday, police were told about a break and enter in the community’s Big Eddy area, officers said.

Authorities said they were told that no one was supposed to be home, but flashlights could be seen inside.

Neighbours informed responders that two suspects ran out of the home right before police got there, MFNPS said.

The owner says one shotgun was stolen from the gun locker.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to contact the MFNPS Opaskwayak Cree Nation detachment at 204-623-8200 or the MFNPS tips line anonymously at 1-833-978-0048 or TIPS@mfnp.ca.

