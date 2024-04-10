Menu

Crime

Stolen car chase leads to more than half-dozen charges for Manitoba woman

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 10, 2024 3:45 pm
1 min read
Manitoba RCMP say they had to use a spike belt to slow down this stolen vehicle. View image in full screen
Manitoba RCMP say they had to use a spike belt to slow down this stolen vehicle. Manitoba RCMP
A Manitoba woman is in custody facing a raft of charges after she fled from a traffic stop in a vehicle that had been reported stolen, the RCMP says.

Officers from the Swan River detachment were contacted on the morning of April 4, with a report that a suspect had entered a home in the community, taken keys, and stolen a vehicle.

Police later spotted the vehicle on Valley Road and Highway 10, and tried to pull it over, but the driver sped off.

With the help of a spike belt, police were able to stop the vehicle further down Highway 10, where they arrested the 32-year-old driver as well as a passenger, 33.

The driver has been charged with breaking-and-entering, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, theft, possession of a weapon obtained by crime, and two counts of fleeing police. She also faces a pair of impaired driving charges, as well as several traffic tickets.

The passenger, who was charged with possessing property obtained by crime, was released and will appear in a Swan River courtroom in July.

The RCMP continues to investigate.

