Human remains discovered between piers in Hamilton Harbour: police

Police say human remains have been recovered between two piers in Hamilton’s industrial sector.

Investigators say the discovery was called in just after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday and that the remains were located at piers 16 and 17 near the harbour.

“The coroners’ office has attended and confirmed the remains are human,” police said.

A search of the shoreline continued Wednesday and a police presence is expected for at least another day.

Detectives have not identified the deceased and no other details about the nature of the find have been released.

It’s the second time in a week police have been called to an area around the harbour to investigate a death.

In an unrelated incident, homicide detectives recovered a body April 3 behind the Leander Boat Club.

An autopsy has yet to confirm the cause of that death near Pier 4 Park.