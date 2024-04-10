Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Human remains discovered between piers in Hamilton Harbour: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted April 10, 2024 4:01 pm
1 min read
Hamilton Police investigate reports of human remains located at a Pier in Hamilton Harbour. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey. View image in full screen
Hamilton Police investigate reports of human remains located at a Pier in Hamilton Harbour. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey. AMC
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police say human remains have been recovered between two piers in Hamilton’s industrial sector.

Investigators say the discovery was called in just after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday and that the remains were located at piers 16 and 17 near the harbour.

“The coroners’ office has attended and confirmed the remains are human,” police said.

A search of the shoreline continued Wednesday and a police presence is expected for at least another day.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Detectives have not identified the deceased and no other details about the nature of the find have been released.

It’s the second time in a week police have been called to an area around the harbour to investigate a death.

In an unrelated incident, homicide detectives recovered a body April 3 behind the Leander Boat Club.

Story continues below advertisement

An autopsy has yet to confirm the cause of that death near Pier 4 Park.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Human remains of 3 people identified in Brampton house fire'
Human remains of 3 people identified in Brampton house fire

 

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices