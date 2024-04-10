Menu

Crime

GTA warrants lead to nine arrests, seizure of drugs, firearm

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted April 10, 2024 6:54 pm
Investigators have arrested and charged nine individuals with numerous criminal offences and seized a large amount of Canadian currency, drugs, and a firearm. View image in full screen
Investigators have arrested and charged nine individuals with numerous criminal offences and seized a large amount of Canadian currency, drugs, and a firearm. Handout / Peel Regional Police
Nine individuals are facing various charges, and more than $ 2M worth of drugs have been seized, following an extensive investigation into an alleged criminal network importing illegal narcotics into Canada and distributing them throughout the Greater Toronto Area and in other provinces.

On Wednesday, Peel Regional Police announced the results of Project Vegas, a collaborative investigation involving several municipal, provincial and federal law enforcement agencies. Peel police said their investigation focused on a criminal network responsible for the international importation and distribution of illegal narcotics.

The investigation revealed that illegal drugs were being exported from Middle Eastern countries and into Canada, using various concealment methods. The drugs were then distributed throughout the GTA and into Manitoba and British Columbia, police said.

GTA warrants lead to nine arrests, seizure of drugs, firearm - image View image in full screen
Handout / Peel Regional Police

Last month, investigators executed 11 search warrants in the GTA, which resulted in the seizure of 89.6 kilograms of opium, 13 kilograms of methamphetamine, one Smith and Wesson .40 calibre firearm and approximately $310,000 in bulk currency.

Police said the total street value of drugs seized is approximately $2.066M

Handout / Peel Regional Police

The warrants also led to nine adults being arrested and charged including a 40-year-old man from Woodbridge who faces 16 charges, including five counts of trafficking in a controlled substance and four counts of conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The other adults arrested face a combined total of 23 drug-related charges, and a tenth person was charged with breach of trust.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact investigators with the Specialized Enforcement Bureau at 905-453-2121 extension 3515. Anonymous information can also be submitted by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.

