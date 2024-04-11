‘Magical’ reunion of swan mates in Toronto goes viral

Send this page to someone via email

In a heartwarming display of affection, a viral video has captured the loving reunion between a pair of trumpeter swan mates as they reunited after spending several days apart.

The pair of birds were separated after Toronto Wildlife Centre (TWC) staff discovered that the male swan was injured earlier this month.

TWC rescue team member Sarrah Castillo located the wounded swan swimming in the water near its nest in Bluffer’s Park with blood on its feathers.

However, staff determined that the bird’s injuries weren’t serious, and he would be ready to be released back into the wild after a few days of care.

On April 4, the male bird was ready to come home and was brought back to the park to be reunited with its mate — a moment that TWC staff described as “magical”.

A video of the heartfelt reunion was shared online by the TWC and has since racked up tens of thousands of views and reactions, with many viewers saying this special moment brought “tears to their eyes.”

In the video you can see the pair of trumpeter swan mates running toward each other to reunite after spending days apart.

The birds can be seen flapping their wings and honking excitedly to one another, almost as if they were catching up on what they’d been up to after being separated.

TWC staff told Global News this was one of the best rescue and release moments they’ve ever seen.

TWC Executive Director Nathalie Karvonen explained to Global News that swans mate for life and just like humans, their body language and vocalization are sophisticated.

“They are sensitive beings. They do have feelings, they have emotions, they have memories, and they can form very complex relationships with each other,” said Karvonen.

“I think these two swans just really proved to us that fact that there’s a lot more going on with wild animals than we realize.”