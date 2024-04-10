Menu

Crime

Arrest made in Guelph break-in after ‘large bowel movement’ left at scene: police

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted April 10, 2024 11:48 am
1 min read
Guelph police made an arrest in connection to a weekend break and enter. View image in full screen
Guelph police made an arrest in connection to a weekend break and enter. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
It appears nature called at a bad time.

Guelph police made an arrest on Tuesday in connection with a break-in at a home on Edinburgh Road South on Saturday afternoon.

The homeowner initially told investigators that he had gone out for a few hours and returned to find several windows at the house were smashed.

Investigators say a large bowel movement was left in the victim’s toilet. The suspect also left behind property including clothing, boots, and a credit card.

They say video surveillance captured a woman leaving the home pulling a suitcase. They believe the suitcase contained property that included prescription medication, clothing, sunglasses, heirloom jewelry and coins.

The suspect was located in the downtown wearing some of the stolen clothing. Other stolen property, including the jewelry and coins, was recovered during the search.

A 22-year-old woman from Guelph is facing charges and will appear in a Guelph court on May 24.

 

