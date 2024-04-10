Menu

Crime

Former lawyer for Thunder Bay police is facing charges for obstruction and breach of trust

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 10, 2024 11:04 am
1 min read
A former lawyer for the Thunder Bay Police is facing five charges in connection with an ongoing investigation into allegations of misconduct in the force.

Ontario Provincial Police have laid charges against the 37-year-old who was the ex-police chief’s legal counsel.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

She faces three counts of obstruction of justice, one count of breach of trust, and one count of obstructing an officer.

The O-P-P has, since late 2021, looked into allegations of misconduct against the Thunder Bay police after reports found the force’s investigations into the sudden deaths of Indigenous people had been tainted by racist attitudes and stereotyping.

