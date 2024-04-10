Man with invalid ticket refuses to disembark train in Cobourg, Ont., police say

Send this page to someone via email

An Ottawa man faces multiple charges following a disturbance at the train station in Cobourg, Ont., on Tuesday night.

Around 7:10 p.m, an unwanted person at the train station was reported to the Cobourg Police Service.

The Via Rail Police Service informed police that a train had stopped at the station. Police say a man onboard did not have a valid ticket.

He reportedly refused to identify himself or disembark when asked by staff.

Cobourg police escorted the man off the train. Police say the man continued to be “verbally aggressive” and tried to flee.

The 52-year-old man from Ottawa was arrested and charged with obtaining transportation by fraud, federal trespass under the Railway Safety Act, uttering threats, mischief to property and causing a disturbance.

Police also determined the man was wanted on outstanding warrants in other jurisdictions.

He was held in custody and is scheduled for a bail hearing in court in Cobourg on Wednesday.