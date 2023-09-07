Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Via Rail ramps up service in Ontario, returning it to pre-pandemic levels

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 7, 2023 3:03 pm
File photo. View image in full screen
File photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Via Rail is increasing service in Ontario, returning the passenger railway to levels not seen since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Crown corporation says it is reintroducing two round trips between Toronto and Ottawa and one round trip between London and Toronto, starting in late October.

The ramp-up comes three-and-a-half years after the pandemic brought some operations to a screeching halt, when Via Rail suspended its cross-Canada routes and temporarily laid off more than 1,000 workers.

London Mayor Josh Morgan said in a post on X that he’s happy to see the London to Toronto train return.

“I know how important these trains are to Londoners, which is why we advocated for them to be reinstated. We will continue to push for additional service in our city as Londoners make use of the newly renovated station,” he said.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Chief executive Mario Péloquin says the railway aims to strike a balance between meeting passengers’ travel needs and deploying its limited resources.

Last quarter, operating losses before government funding hit $120 million, and the organization has not turned a full-year profit since 2017.

Greg Gormick, who heads On Track Consulting, says the expanded service announced Thursday will resemble Via’s timetable prior to COVID-19, enabled by crew training and new train deliveries from Siemens.

More on Toronto
OntarioLondonTorontoOttawaVIA RailVIA rail serviceVia rail ontarioOntario Via RailVia Rail increasing service
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices