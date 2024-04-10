Menu

Crime

RCMP officer testifies on conversations with accused at Coutts border blockade trial

By Bill Graveland The Canadian Press
Posted April 10, 2024 9:31 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Coutts mischief trial continues in Lethbridge'
Coutts mischief trial continues in Lethbridge
WATCH ABOVE: (From April 8, 2024) Cross-examination continued today in a Lethbridge courtroom of an RCMP officer who was on the scene of the 2022 Coutts border blockade that shut down traffic between Alberta and Montana. Three people are accused of organizing the blockade to protest COVID-19 restrictions. Sarah Jones has more on what the jury heard on Day 4 of trial.
An RCMP officer testified Tuesday that it was difficult to find anyone in charge in the early days of the COVID-era border blockade at Coutts, Alta., two years ago.

Sgt. Greg Tulloch was called as a witness at the trial of Alex Van Herk, Marco Van Huigenbos and Gerhard (George) Janzen.

The three men have pleaded not guilty to mischief over $5,000.

Crown prosecutors have told jurors they intend to prove the trio spearheaded the protest that tied up traffic between at the Canada-United States border for two weeks in a protest of COVID-19 rules and restrictions.

Tulloch testified he and his partner arrived Feb. 1, 2022 to spell off two other officers tasked with communicating with the protesters.

“Generally, the goal was to communicate that the highway needed to be reopened and what that would look like,” Tulloch said.

Story continues below advertisement

He said he and another officer entered the Saloon, a meeting place where protesters were gathering, to introduce themselves and say a few words.

“I just went straight in to explaining why we’re there and (that) the purpose of the meeting was to explain it was now time to make arrangements to clear up the highway,” said Tulloch.

“There was one person who came to the front of the crowd and seemed to be speaking on behalf of the crowd. He had things to say. He had questions. I spoke to him and everybody else directly.”

In a video of the encounter, Tulloch can be heard addressing the group of protesters.

“What are you going to do next? How long can you stay?” the officer asks on the video.

A man Tulloch identified as Janzen said they wouldn’t be leaving.

“He appeared to be representing the group as a singular voice for the group,” Tulloch testified.

Tulloch said he met Van Huigenbos and Van Herk a couple days later and that they seemed to emerge as leaders as well.

“I don’t think they were on my radar prior to that. I didn’t know who they were,” Tulloch told the trial.

Story continues below advertisement

He said he was able to get impressions from the three men about how the blockade was going.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

