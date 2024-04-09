Calgary police identify victim of homicide in city’s southeast

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police have released the identity of a southeast Calgary homicide victim on Tuesday.

Police said they were called to a residence in the 300 block of Prestwick Terrace Southeast at around 8:25 a.m. on Monday for reports of an assault. When officers arrived, they found one man had died at the scene. The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The Calgary Police Service said officers took one man into custody at a nearby shopping plaza a short time later. Police said they are not looking for any other suspects.

Police said the homicide was a targeted incident and there was no threat to public safety.

On Tuesday, police said the victim was identified as Joel Aaron Clark, 46, of Calgary.

One man is in custody and charges are pending. More details will be released when the suspect has been formally charged, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

This is Calgary’s sixth homicide so far this year.