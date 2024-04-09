Menu

Crime

Calgary police identify victim of homicide in city’s southeast

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted April 9, 2024 7:52 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Calgary police investigating after man found dead in Prestwick'
Calgary police investigating after man found dead in Prestwick
WATCH: Calgary police are investigating after a man was found dead in the southeast community of Prestwick. Craig Momney reports.
Calgary police have released the identity of a southeast Calgary homicide victim on Tuesday.

Police said they were called to a residence in the 300 block of Prestwick Terrace Southeast at around 8:25 a.m. on Monday for reports of an assault. When officers arrived, they found one man had died at the scene. The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

The Calgary Police Service said officers took one man into custody at a nearby shopping plaza a short time later. Police said they are not looking for any other suspects.

Police said the homicide was a targeted incident and there was no threat to public safety.

On Tuesday, police said the victim was identified as Joel Aaron Clark, 46, of Calgary.

One man is in custody and charges are pending. More details will be released when the suspect has been formally charged, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

This is Calgary’s sixth homicide so far this year.

