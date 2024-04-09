Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

WestJet announces service to Calgary from Fredericton starting June 20

By Anna Mandin Global News
Posted April 9, 2024 5:04 pm
2 min read
A man stands in front of two microphones, holding a piece of paper. Behind him are signs that say, "YFC Aéroport international de Fredericton International Airport," and "WestJet Love where you're going," View image in full screen
WestJet vice president of external affairs, Andy Gibbons, announces the airline's return to Fredericton on April 9, 2024. This comes less than two years after the airline's departure from Fredericton. Anna Mandin / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

People in Fredericton will be able to fly directly to Calgary starting June 20. WestJet announced it’s returning to Fredericton after leaving in 2022.

“We feel very optimistic that there is a strong market for people wanting to go to Alberta ,” said Johanne Gallant, the CEO of Fredericton International Airport.

Sunwing Airlines, which WestJet acquired in May 2023, services southbound flights at the airport, but this opens up direct access to Western Canada.

“This is a product that the community wants, and we’re just really thrilled to meet the demand,” Andy Gibbons, the vice-president of WestJet’s external affairs, said.

Click to play video: 'Experts wonder if Atlantic Canada will lose out with airline merger'
Experts wonder if Atlantic Canada will lose out with airline merger

Lynx Air leaves gap

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The service also fills a gap left by Lynx, which had provided semi-direct flights to Calgary during the summers.

Story continues below advertisement

That airline had marketed itself on low-cost flights but shut down in February after it filed for creditor protection.

But Gallant said there’s a demand for WestJet’s new flights.

“People also are looking for variety, to go out west, go to sun destinations, within Canada and so on, so we’re really seeing an increase of people wanting to fly,” she said.

More access to networking and visiting family

More on Canada

Morgan Peters, the CEO of the Fredericton Chamber of Commerce, said there’s already strong business connections between Calgary and Fredericton. He said the flights will open up more face-to-face networking opportunities.

“The more connections we can create to facilitate those business dealings, the better,” he said.

Trending Now

It’s not just business people who might benefit. Ethan McClellan was born in Fredericton and was at the airport waiting to fly back to Calgary after visiting family.

“It would certainly make it a lot more convenient, less time, so I mean that’s always better,” he said.

But he said the cost of plane tickets makes it more difficult, especially if he wants to bring his wife and three children to visit family.

As of April 9 at 5:21, the WestJet flights were listed between $368 and $420. They are scheduled for Tuesdays and Thursdays from June 20 to Oct. 24, but Gibbons hopes to expand from there.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are in a growth mode in Atlantic Canada, and we are committed to growing,” he said.

Click to play video: 'Travel Tips: WestJet summer 2024 service'
Travel Tips: WestJet summer 2024 service
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices