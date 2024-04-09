Menu

Crime

Calgary man’s body identified after grass fire near Tsuut’ina Nation

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted April 9, 2024 2:45 pm
1 min read
Kyle Schuiling, 33, of Calgary was identified as a victim of a homicide after his body was found after a grassfire near the Tsuut'ina First Nation on Wednesday, April 3. View image in full screen
Kyle Schuiling, 33, of Calgary was identified as a victim of a homicide after his body was found after a grass fire near the Tsuut'ina First Nation on Wednesday, April 3. Alberta RCMP/Provided
A homicide victim from Calgary has been identified after his body was found in a grass fire near the Tsuut’ina First Nation earlier this month.

On Wednesday, April 3, a body was found near Range Road 40 and Township Road 241 after the Tsuut’ina Nation Fire Department extinguished a grass fire in the area. Cochrane RCMP and the Tsuut’ina Nation Police Service were contacted and officers from both services arrived at the scene, according to a news release sent a day later.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

An autopsy was completed in Calgary on April 4 and police are treating the death as a homicide, the release said.

On Tuesday, the Alberta RCMP major crimes unit said it identified the victim as Kyle Schuiling, 33, of Calgary. Police are still investigating the homicide and are asking people with information about the incident to contact Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000 or Crime Stoppers.

