Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Fire at iconic theatre in The Pas considered arson, Manitoba RCMP say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 9, 2024 1:43 pm
1 min read
Firefighters in The Pas, Man., work to battle a blaze at the historic Lido Theatre. Manitoba RCMP say the blaze was caused by arson. View image in full screen
Firefighters in The Pas, Man., work to battle a blaze at the historic Lido Theatre. Manitoba RCMP say the blaze was caused by arson. Manitoba RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

RCMP in The Pas, Man., are investigating a fire that destroyed a historic theatre early Monday morning.

Police were called to the Lido Theatre on Edwards Avenue in the northern Manitoba community around 4:40 a.m., and say the Office of the Fire Commissioner has determined the blaze was caused by arson.

Almost a century old, the theatre was famed as the first in Western Canada designed specifically to show films with sound. Built in 1929 in the ‘atmospheric’ style, the Lido was designed by architect Max Zev Blankstein and opened to the public in 1930.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The theatre was closed in the early 2020s for renovations and remained shuttered due in part to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

RCMP continue to investigate. Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact The Pas RCMP at 204-627-6204 or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Thompson, Man., firefighters facing burnout crisis due to staffing woes'
Thompson, Man., firefighters facing burnout crisis due to staffing woes
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices