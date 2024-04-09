Menu

Crime

15-year-old boy in stable condition after stabbing, arrest made: Saskatoon police

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted April 9, 2024 11:12 am
1 min read
Saskatoon Police Service badge View image in full screen
Saskatoon Police Service said a 15-year-old boy was stabbed Monday. File / Global News
An arrest was made after a 15-year-old boy in Saskatoon was stabbed multiple times Monday afternoon.

Saskatoon police said an altercation was reported near 21st Street East and 2nd Avenue South around 4 p.m.

Officers found the boy suffering from stab wounds and he was taken to Royal University Hospital in stable condition.

Police found video evidence and identified the suspect, who was found later that evening and arrested.

Officers said the victim and suspect were not known to each other.

Police said a 24-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault and breaching court ordered conditions.

