15-year-old boy in stable condition after stabbing, arrest made: Saskatoon police

An arrest was made after a 15-year-old boy in Saskatoon was stabbed multiple times Monday afternoon.

Saskatoon police said an altercation was reported near 21st Street East and 2nd Avenue South around 4 p.m.

Officers found the boy suffering from stab wounds and he was taken to Royal University Hospital in stable condition.

Police found video evidence and identified the suspect, who was found later that evening and arrested.

Officers said the victim and suspect were not known to each other.

Police said a 24-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault and breaching court ordered conditions.