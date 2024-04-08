City of Winnipeg golf courses to open Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Now that the weather is finally co-operating in Manitoba, golf season is upon us and Winnipeggers will have a chance to get a round in starting Friday.

The city says its three golf courses – Crescent Drive, Kildonan Park, and Windsor Park – will be open on Friday, April 12.

Tee times can be booked beginning Tuesday at 9 a.m. online or by calling the pro shops or 311.

Spring rates will be in effect until April 26.

The city says this year’s opening date is 15 days earlier than the 2023 season thanks to the mild winter.