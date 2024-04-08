Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

City of Winnipeg golf courses to open Friday

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted April 8, 2024 10:47 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Now that the weather is finally co-operating in Manitoba, golf season is upon us and Winnipeggers will have a chance to get a round in starting Friday.

The city says its three golf courses – Crescent Drive, Kildonan Park, and Windsor Park – will be open on Friday, April 12.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Tee times can be booked beginning Tuesday at 9 a.m. online or by calling the pro shops or 311.

Spring rates will be in effect until April 26.

Trending Now

The city says this year’s opening date is 15 days earlier than the 2023 season thanks to the mild winter.

 

 

More on Sports
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices