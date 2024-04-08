RCMP ask for public’s help after armed robbery in Selkirk, Man.

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are on the lookout for a man after an armed robbery at a store on Main Street in Selkirk, Man.

Late on April 2, police said officers responded to the incident.

Mounties said a man with a handgun came into the business, demanded money and then ran away.

An image of the suspect in a store robbery on Main Street in Selkirk. Manitoba RCMP

He was wearing a plaid shirt or jacket and a balaclava, authorities said, adding the employee on duty wasn’t physically harmed.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone recognizing the man, or who may have information about the robbery, is asked to call Selkirk RCMP at 204-482-1222 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a secure tip online.