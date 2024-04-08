Menu

Crime

RCMP ask for public’s help after armed robbery in Selkirk, Man.

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted April 8, 2024 6:11 pm
1 min read
RCMP ask for public’s help after armed robbery in Selkirk, Man. - image
Manitoba RCMP
RCMP are on the lookout for a man after an armed robbery at a store on Main Street in Selkirk, Man.

Late on April 2, police said officers responded to the incident.

Mounties said a man with a handgun came into the business, demanded money and then ran away.

An image of the suspect in a store robbery on Main Street in Selkirk.
An image of the suspect in a store robbery on Main Street in Selkirk. Manitoba RCMP

He was wearing a plaid shirt or jacket and a balaclava, authorities said, adding the employee on duty wasn’t physically harmed.

Anyone recognizing the man, or who may have information about the robbery, is asked to call Selkirk RCMP at 204-482-1222 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a secure tip online.

Selkirk RCMP looking for armed, masked robbery suspect
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

