RCMP ask for public’s help after armed robbery in Selkirk, Man.

RCMP are on the lookout for a man after an armed robbery at a store on Main Street in Selkirk, Man.
Late on April 2, police said officers responded to the incident.
Mounties said a man with a handgun came into the business, demanded money and then ran away.
He was wearing a plaid shirt or jacket and a balaclava, authorities said, adding the employee on duty wasn’t physically harmed.
Anyone recognizing the man, or who may have information about the robbery, is asked to call Selkirk RCMP at 204-482-1222 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a secure tip online.
Selkirk RCMP looking for armed, masked robbery suspect
Comments