Toronto man hits jackpot after playing lottery regularly for 10 years

A Toronto man has hit a Lotto 6/49 jackpot after playing the lottery regularly for the past 10 years.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) announced Monday that Etobicoke resident Rodrigo Merino won the $5 million 6/49 classic jackpot in the Feb. 24 draw.

“I checked my ticket using the OLG app and I was stunned to see I won $5 million,” Merino said in an OLG news release about the big win.

“I went online to double check the winning numbers and sure enough, they all matched. I couldn’t believe it…

“I keep wondering if this is a dream. I haven’t told anyone in case it wasn’t real.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I keep wondering if this is a dream. I haven't told anyone in case it wasn't real."

View image in full screen Etobicoke resident Rodrigo Merino won the $5 million 6/49 classic jackpot in the Feb. 24 draw. Handout / OLG

The automotive worker said it “didn’t feel right to say anything” about his big win until he got the cheque.

He said he never dreamt he’d be a millionaire.

Now, Merino plans to buy a house, make sure his kids are taken care of and save, the release said.

“I’ll make sure my mom and wife are well taken care of. I can’t wait to surprise them,” he said.

The winning ticket was bought in Etobicoke at Today’s News Convenience on Brown’s Line.