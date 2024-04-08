IN PHOTOS: Eclipse watchers across North America react with cheers, awe

Millions of people from Mexico to Newfoundland and Labrador gazed upward as a total solar eclipse crossed North America on Monday, darkening skies and creating a once-in-a-generation moment for those in the path of totality.
When the eclipse arrived, most watched in stunned silence, with some smiling or gaping in astonishment. Others openly cheered as they witnessed the event, which won’t be repeated in North America until 2045.
The eclipse provided a perfect excuse for politicians in Canada and the United States to take a break from their work.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was spotted taking in the spectacle from the roof of the building that houses the Prime Minister’s Office. Dozens of elected officials, including Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, gathered on Parliament Hill to crane their necks skyward.
U.S. President Joe Biden was seen by reporters clutching a pair of eclipse glasses as he boarded Air Force One in Madison, Wisc., but the president did not stop to look up at the sky.
The eclipse also interrupted pre-tournament play at the Masters in Augusta, Ga., casting a shadow over the course and forcing the the lights on at the driving range.
Wearing specially branded Masters glasses, spectators turned their attention from golf’s stars to the heavens before getting back to the practice rounds. Some players were also wearing eclipse glasses on the course and took a moment to gaze upward.
