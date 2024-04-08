Menu

Share

Crime

Drugs, gang paraphernalia seized in West Kelowna bust: RCMP

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted April 8, 2024 5:31 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'War of words over diversion of ‘safe supply’ drugs'
War of words over diversion of ‘safe supply’ drugs
The BC United Opposition and government are trading barbs over allegations that safe supply drugs are being diverted into the street-level drug supply. Jordan Armstrong reports. – Mar 11, 2024
Share

A significant amount of drugs and some gang paraphernalia were seized from a West Kelowna, B.C., home in a bust late last month.

A search warrant executed March 28 at a residence in the 2400 block of Drought Road, resulted in the discovery of trafficking amounts of suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine and marijuana, RCMP said in a press release.

Click to play video: 'Claims of opioid addiction from diverted safe supply'
Claims of opioid addiction from diverted safe supply
Prescription morphine was also discovered and it’s been confirmed through further investigation that it was not diverted from safer supply drugs.

Investigators also located and seized “British Columbia Warriors” gang clothing, a restricted firearm, several replica firearms and a stun gun.

A 40-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were detained at the scene and have since been released.

Police will be recommending charges against both once their investigation is completed.

