Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Kelowna, B.C. trailer fire spreads to vehicles, boat in Glenmore neighbourhood

By Kevin Kratz Global News
Posted April 8, 2024 4:13 pm
1 min read
A fire in Kelowna's Glenmore neighbourhood is under investigation. View image in full screen
A fire in Kelowna's Glenmore neighbourhood is under investigation. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A travel trailer fire quickly spread to more vehicles and a boat in Kelowna, B.C.’s Glenmore neighbourhood Monday morning.

Thick smoke and flames rose from the scene at Glenmore Road North after 9 a.m. as the fire advanced though, with numerous crews on the scene.

It was largely under control within an hour, Chris Zimmermann, Kelowna Fire Department platoon captain, said.

Click to play video: 'Truck-loads of garbage and debris cleared from several encampments along Okanagan Rail Trail in Kelowna'
Truck-loads of garbage and debris cleared from several encampments along Okanagan Rail Trail in Kelowna
Trending Now

A nearby house was spared from the blaze, which belched out smoke that could be seen from points around the city.

Story continues below advertisement

The cause of the fire is currently unknown and nobody was injured in the incident.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices