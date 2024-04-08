Kelowna, B.C. trailer fire spreads to vehicles, boat in Glenmore neighbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

A travel trailer fire quickly spread to more vehicles and a boat in Kelowna, B.C.’s Glenmore neighbourhood Monday morning.

Thick smoke and flames rose from the scene at Glenmore Road North after 9 a.m. as the fire advanced though, with numerous crews on the scene.

It was largely under control within an hour, Chris Zimmermann, Kelowna Fire Department platoon captain, said.

A nearby house was spared from the blaze, which belched out smoke that could be seen from points around the city.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown and nobody was injured in the incident.