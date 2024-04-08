Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP seek witness who reported gun after man shot by police near Surrey carnival

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 8, 2024 3:51 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'IIO investigating police-involved shooting in Surrey'
IIO investigating police-involved shooting in Surrey
WATCH: The B.C. Independent Investigation Office has taken over the case after Surrey police officers shot and injured a man during an altercation in the Guildford neighbourhood Sunday night. Janet Brown reports. – Mar 18, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

RCMP are looking for a witness to an incident near a carnival in Surrey last month in which police shot a man who was allegedly carrying a gun.

The incident happened on March 17, near 152 Street and 104 Avenue.

In a Monday media release, Mounties said the man fled when approached by officers with the Surrey Police Service who had received a report of the armed man.

“One of the officers discharged their firearm, striking the suspect man,” RCMP said.

“Medical assistance was provided and he was transported to hospital with serious injuries. Nobody else was injured.”

Click to play video: 'Police watchdog called to 2 violent Surrey incidents'
Police watchdog called to 2 violent Surrey incidents

The Independent Investigations Office is probing the police shooting.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, the RCMP is conducting its own investigation into the man who reportedly had a gun.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police want to speak with the person who lodged the initial report of a weapon.

According to RCMP, the witness approached an SPS officer near the Forever 21 at Guildford Mall shortly before 10 p.m.

He is described as a clean-shaven, heavy-set middle-aged man who was about five-feet-eight-inches tall and spoke Punjabi and English.

Investigators want to speak with the witness to get more information on the incident. Police also want to speak with witnesses to the incident at the carnival.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

 

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices