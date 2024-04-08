RCMP seek witness who reported gun after man shot by police near Surrey carnival

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are looking for a witness to an incident near a carnival in Surrey last month in which police shot a man who was allegedly carrying a gun.

The incident happened on March 17, near 152 Street and 104 Avenue.

In a Monday media release, Mounties said the man fled when approached by officers with the Surrey Police Service who had received a report of the armed man.

“One of the officers discharged their firearm, striking the suspect man,” RCMP said.

“Medical assistance was provided and he was transported to hospital with serious injuries. Nobody else was injured.”

2:11 Police watchdog called to 2 violent Surrey incidents

The Independent Investigations Office is probing the police shooting.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, the RCMP is conducting its own investigation into the man who reportedly had a gun.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police want to speak with the person who lodged the initial report of a weapon.

According to RCMP, the witness approached an SPS officer near the Forever 21 at Guildford Mall shortly before 10 p.m.

He is described as a clean-shaven, heavy-set middle-aged man who was about five-feet-eight-inches tall and spoke Punjabi and English.

Investigators want to speak with the witness to get more information on the incident. Police also want to speak with witnesses to the incident at the carnival.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.