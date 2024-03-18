Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

‘Major police incident’ unfolds in Surrey, police watchdog called in

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 18, 2024 1:25 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Police watchdog called to Surrey incident'
Police watchdog called to Surrey incident
WATCH: The Independent Investigations Office has been called to a scene in Surrey on Monday morning after a police incident unfolded on Sunday night. Andrea Macpherson is at the scene and has the latest details.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

B.C.’s police watchdog has been called in to investigate a major police incident that happened Sunday evening in Guildford.

Surrey RCMP were called to the Grosvenor Square Apartments around 10 p.m.

A neighbour told Global News they heard gunshots and video circulating on social media shows an officer yelling “get on the ground” along with sirens and gunshots. A person can then be seen running.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police have not yet commented on what happened but did say it was a “major police incident.”

The Independent Investigations Office has been called and they investigate police-involved incidents involving serious injury or death.

More information is expected to be released on Monday.

Click to play video: 'Province says ‘final offer’ on the table for Surrey police transition'
Province says ‘final offer’ on the table for Surrey police transition
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices