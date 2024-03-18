‘Major police incident’ unfolds in Surrey, police watchdog called in

B.C.’s police watchdog has been called in to investigate a major police incident that happened Sunday evening in Guildford.
Surrey RCMP were called to the Grosvenor Square Apartments around 10 p.m.
A neighbour told Global News they heard gunshots and video circulating on social media shows an officer yelling “get on the ground” along with sirens and gunshots. A person can then be seen running.
Police have not yet commented on what happened but did say it was a “major police incident.”
The Independent Investigations Office has been called and they investigate police-involved incidents involving serious injury or death.
More information is expected to be released on Monday.
