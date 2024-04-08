Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Fire

33-year-old Regina man charged following fire at local business

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted April 8, 2024 3:33 pm
1 min read
Regina Fire Service respond to a call in Regina. View image in full screen
Police charged a 33-year-old Regina man following a fire investigation at a local business over the weekend. Global News
Police have charged a 33-year-old Regina man with arson following a fire investigation at a local business over the weekend.

According to a release, members of the Regina Police Service (RPS) were dispatched to assist other emergency responders for a fire at a business on the 1800 block of McIntyre Street on Saturday evening.

Improperly discarded cigarette was cause of recent Regina fire

“Police arrived and observed a small basement window had caught fire and was smoldering. Regina Fire and Protective Services attended to the fire and confirmed the fire was contained to the exterior of the building,” police stated.

“Police were able to obtain video footage from the rear of the building which showed a lone male suspect start the fire. An area search was performed and later that evening, police were able to locate and arrest the suspect without incident.”

Police charged Abdifatah Abdul Ali with arson.

The accused made his first appearance on this charge in provincial court on Monday morning.

