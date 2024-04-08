Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Suspected arson at Gastown condo building damages numerous suites

By Amy Judd & Kristen Robinson Global News
Posted April 8, 2024 8:35 pm
1 min read
Some residents of the Van Horne building in Gastown are now dealing with restoration companies after suspected arson damaged their suites. View image in full screen
Some residents of the Van Horne building in Gastown are now dealing with restoration companies after suspected arson damaged their suites. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Several owners in a Gastown condo building are facing extensive restorations after it appears that someone intentionally set fire in a hallway of their building.

The fire broke out at about 3:30 a.m. on March 31 on the eighth floor of the Van Horne building on Cordova Street.

The building’s sprinkler system extinguished the fire quickly and there was only minor fire damage, but numerous units sustained water damage.

Resident Laurie Holiday-Smith told Global News she is one of the residents whose unit was damaged by water.

“There’s got to be, I would think, I don’t know how many suites total damaged, but on my floor, there’s at least six of us that have to get restorations done,” she said.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Holiday-Smith said the cost of what happened is still unknown but the building insurance will cover some of it.

Story continues below advertisement

“Having somebody come into the building, yeah, the area is getting more and more dangerous, it really is,” she added.

“I used to be pretty comfortable down here and I still am, but I watch more.”

Click to play video: 'Gastown pub fed up with lack of support from City of Vancouver'
Gastown pub fed up with lack of support from City of Vancouver
Trending Now

Holiday-Smith said this might be an opportunity for more cameras in the hallways and more places throughout the building.

The building’s management team said it is collaborating with the Vancouver police and legal authorities regarding the incident.

Sgt. Steve Addison with Vancouver police said at this stage they don’t know who started the fire.

“We’re working with building staff, tenants, we’re collecting evidence, we’re working with CCTV video with hopes that that will lead us to some evidence that will help us identify the person responsible for this,” Addison said.

Story continues below advertisement

“A significant amount of damage and hardship it’s caused for a number of people in that building.”

More on BC
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices