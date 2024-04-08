Homicide detectives investigate suspicious death in southeast Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Police say homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in a home in southeast Calgary on Monday morning.

Officers were called to a residence in the 300 block of Prestwick Terrace Southeast at 8:25 a.m. after someone reported an assault.

A man’s body was found at the scene and police said the fatality has been deemed a “suspicious death.”

“An autopsy will be scheduled at a later date to confirm manner and cause of death,” police said in a news release issued just before 10:30 a.m.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police said a suspect in the investigation “fled the scene prior to police arrival” but added a man was taken into police custody at a nearby shopping plaza.

“At this time, investigators are not looking for any other suspects,” police said.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is believed to be a targeted incident and there is no threat to public safety.”

Police said Duty Insp. Scott Campbell will provide an update to reporters at 11 a.m.

Shortly before 10 a.m., a Global News crew spotted police tape blocking a street in the area of Prestwick Terrace and Prestwick Close Southeast.

At least four police vehicles and one EMS vehicle could be seen parked in the area.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call police at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

More to come…