Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Homicide detectives investigate suspicious death in southeast Calgary

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted April 8, 2024 12:18 pm
1 min read
Shortly before 10 a.m. on April 8, 2024, Global News spotted police tape blocking a street in the area of Prestwick Terrace and Prestwick Close Southeast in Calgary. View image in full screen
Shortly before 10 a.m. on April 8, 2024, Global News spotted police tape blocking a street in the area of Prestwick Terrace and Prestwick Close Southeast in Calgary. Craig Hooper/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police say homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in a home in southeast Calgary on Monday morning.

Officers were called to a residence in the 300 block of Prestwick Terrace Southeast at 8:25 a.m. after someone reported an assault.

A man’s body was found at the scene and police said the fatality has been deemed a “suspicious death.”

“An autopsy will be scheduled at a later date to confirm manner and cause of death,” police said in a news release issued just before 10:30 a.m.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police said a suspect in the investigation “fled the scene prior to police arrival” but added a man was taken into police custody at a nearby shopping plaza.

“At this time, investigators are not looking for any other suspects,” police said.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is believed to be a targeted incident and there is no threat to public safety.”

Trending Now

Police said Duty Insp. Scott Campbell will provide an update to reporters at 11 a.m.

Shortly before 10 a.m., a Global News crew spotted police tape blocking a street in the area of Prestwick Terrace and Prestwick Close Southeast.

At least four police vehicles and one EMS vehicle could be seen parked in the area.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call police at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

More to come…

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices