Crime

Man on his way home from work stabbed, robbed in Oshawa: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 8, 2024 1:44 pm
1 min read
Police tape in Toronto is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
Police tape in Toronto is seen in this file image. Global News
A man was stabbed and robbed in Oshawa over the weekend as he was heading home from work, police say.

Durham Regional Police said it happened on Saturday in the Adelaide Avenue West and Arena Street area.

Police said the victim, a 28-year-old man, was heading home from work when he was threatened with a knife and assaulted by two suspects.

“A physical altercation ensued and the victim was stabbed,” police said.

The stabbing happened on a park pathway near a fire station, police said. The suspects stole personal items from the victim and fled the area before officers got there.

“The investigation is still ongoing, and the relationship, if any, between the accused and the suspects is being determined,” police said.

“We cannot state for certainty at this time whether they were known or unknown to each other.”

The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police described the first suspect as a male wearing a black bandana over his face, a black jacket and grey track pants.

The second suspect was described as a male who was also wearing a black bandana over his face, along with a blue hoodie and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information on the incident was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

