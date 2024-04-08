Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Police officers spat on following disturbance at west-end Guelph home

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted April 8, 2024 11:27 am
1 min read
Police said they arrested one man after reports of a disturbance at a home on Friday. View image in full screen
Police said they arrested one man after reports of a disturbance at a home on Friday. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
Guelph police say two of their officers were spat on during a disturbance call at a home in the city’s west end.

On Friday, police were dispatched to an address near Willow and Dawson Road following a report of a disturbance.

Investigators said a woman was threatened and hit in the head with a coffee cup.

Police arrested the accused when he came back to the home a short time later.

As he was being escorted to the cruiser, police allege the man turned and spat on both officers, hitting one in the face.

The charges include uttering threats and assault with a weapon.

The accused was held for a bail hearing and released with a court appearance scheduled for May 7.

