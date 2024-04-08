Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

2 people in critical condition after fire in Toronto apartment

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 8, 2024 11:12 am
1 min read
Toronto Fire file photo. View image in full screen
Toronto Fire file photo. Adam Dabrowski / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two people are in critical condition after a fire in a Toronto apartment Monday morning, officials say.

Toronto Fire Services said emergency crews were called at 9:41 a.m. to a residential building on Maybelle Avenue, near Islington Avenue and Bloor Street West.

Firefighters found smoke and worked to put the fire out. It has since been extinguished.

Two occupants were rescued and taken to a local hospital by paramedics, Toronto fire said.

Paramedics told Global News both people had critical injuries.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Further information about the incident wasn’t immediately available.

Trending Now

Story continues below advertisement

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices