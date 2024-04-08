2 people in critical condition after fire in Toronto apartment

Two people are in critical condition after a fire in a Toronto apartment Monday morning, officials say.
Toronto Fire Services said emergency crews were called at 9:41 a.m. to a residential building on Maybelle Avenue, near Islington Avenue and Bloor Street West.
Firefighters found smoke and worked to put the fire out. It has since been extinguished.
Two occupants were rescued and taken to a local hospital by paramedics, Toronto fire said.
Paramedics told Global News both people had critical injuries.
Further information about the incident wasn’t immediately available.
