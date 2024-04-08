Menu

Crime

RCMP seek suspect in central Alberta after woman ‘forcefully taken’ from residence

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted April 8, 2024 9:52 am
1 min read
File photo of an RCMP vehicle.
FILE pic of an RCMP vehicle. Alberta RCMP say a 'violent and dangerous' suspect is on the loose ]after a woman was 'forcefully taken' from a home in Saddle Lake on Sunday. The woman was found safe, but police are still seeking a suspect. COURTESY: RCMP
Police in central Alberta are looking for a suspect they believe is “violent and dangerous” after investigators believe a woman was “forcefully taken” from a home on Sunday night.

Just before 7 a.m. on Monday, the RCMP said the woman was “located safe” but that the suspect is still on the loose.

A break and enter and an assault at a residence in Saddle Lake was reported to the St. Paul RCMP detachment at 10 p.m. on Sunday.

RCMP found signs that a couple was assaulted, police said in a news release. They added that one of the victims was missing and they believe she was being held against her will on a school bus taken from the home.

Just before 2:30 a.m., police said the school bus had been found abandoned. The RCMP’s major crimes unit has been brought in to help with the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

The RCMP said officers continue to look for the suspect, 37-year-old Conrad Cardinal.

They described him as being about five feet seven inches and 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s whereabouts or what happened is asked to call 911 or the St. Paul RCMP detachment at 780-645-8888. Tips can also be anonymously submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at tipsubmit.com.

Saddle Lake is about a two-hour drive northeast of Edmonton.

A photo of the school bus that police found can be viewed below.

A photo of an abandoned school bus RCMP found in central Alberta that investigators believe relates to an assault investigation. View image in full screen
A photo of an abandoned school bus RCMP found in central Alberta that investigators believe relates to an assault investigation. Supplied by RCMP
