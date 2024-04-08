RCMP seek suspect in central Alberta after woman ‘forcefully taken’ from residence

Send this page to someone via email

Police in central Alberta are looking for a suspect they believe is “violent and dangerous” after investigators believe a woman was “forcefully taken” from a home on Sunday night.

Just before 7 a.m. on Monday, the RCMP said the woman was “located safe” but that the suspect is still on the loose.

A break and enter and an assault at a residence in Saddle Lake was reported to the St. Paul RCMP detachment at 10 p.m. on Sunday.

RCMP found signs that a couple was assaulted, police said in a news release. They added that one of the victims was missing and they believe she was being held against her will on a school bus taken from the home.

Just before 2:30 a.m., police said the school bus had been found abandoned. The RCMP’s major crimes unit has been brought in to help with the investigation.

The RCMP said officers continue to look for the suspect, 37-year-old Conrad Cardinal.

They described him as being about five feet seven inches and 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s whereabouts or what happened is asked to call 911 or the St. Paul RCMP detachment at 780-645-8888. Tips can also be anonymously submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at tipsubmit.com.

Saddle Lake is about a two-hour drive northeast of Edmonton.

A photo of the school bus that police found can be viewed below.