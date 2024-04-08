Menu

Crime

Kingston Police arrest North York man in west end weapon discharge incident

By Darryn Davis Global News
Posted April 8, 2024 7:25 am
1 min read
Shoulder patch on a Kingston Police Uniform View image in full screen
Kingston Police say man arrested is facing several charges for several fire arms offences . Global News
A North York man is facing numerous fire arms offence charges following an incident in Kingston’s west end overnight, according to Kingston Police.

A little before 3 am police responded to reports of a weapon discharge in the area on Crossfield Avenue near Centennial Drive.

In a statement from Kingston Police, officers on scene did confirm a weapon was fired but no injuries have been reported as a result of the incident.

Police say the 23 year old man was later arrested at a Parkway residence in Kingston and taken into custody.

The 23 year old is being held in custody for a bail hearing on Monday.

