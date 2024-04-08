Kingston Police arrest North York man in west end weapon discharge incident

A North York man is facing numerous fire arms offence charges following an incident in Kingston’s west end overnight, according to Kingston Police.
A little before 3 am police responded to reports of a weapon discharge in the area on Crossfield Avenue near Centennial Drive.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
In a statement from Kingston Police, officers on scene did confirm a weapon was fired but no injuries have been reported as a result of the incident.
Trending Now
Police say the 23 year old man was later arrested at a Parkway residence in Kingston and taken into custody.
The 23 year old is being held in custody for a bail hearing on Monday.
More on Crime
- ‘I would have never let him go’: Mother of boy killed by dogs in Edmonton shares grief
- Former Hydro-Québec worker accused of spying for China pleads not guilty to new charges
- Cameron Ortis, convicted RCMP leaker, granted bail pending appeal
- China’s Huawei faces potential January 2026 trial in U.S. criminal case
Comments