Kingston Police arrest North York man in west end weapon discharge incident

A North York man is facing numerous fire arms offence charges following an incident in Kingston’s west end overnight, according to Kingston Police.

A little before 3 am police responded to reports of a weapon discharge in the area on Crossfield Avenue near Centennial Drive.

In a statement from Kingston Police, officers on scene did confirm a weapon was fired but no injuries have been reported as a result of the incident.

Police say the 23 year old man was later arrested at a Parkway residence in Kingston and taken into custody.

The 23 year old is being held in custody for a bail hearing on Monday.