Fire

1 injured, 1 arrested in ‘suspicious’ fire in Prince Rupert, B.C.

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted April 7, 2024 1:32 pm
1 min read
One person is in hospital and another in custody after a suspicious fire in Prince Rupert.
One person is in hospital with serious injuries after a fire at a townhouse complex in Prince Rupert.

Prince Rupert RCMP officers said a man was arrested and the fire is deemed to be suspicious.

“I can’t go into details. Right now, the investigation is in its early stages,” Const. Brody Hemrich said.

The fire, which was first reported around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, was located at a townhouse unit near 11th Avenue and Immanuel Street.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The person who was found with serious injuries was taken to hospital and is in stable condition.

Prince Rupert is looking to speak with anyone with information, including possible video footage from the area.

The detachment can be reached at 250-624-2136.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

